Covid cases at 5.28 lakh; MP, UP order extensive checks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a record spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday and the death toll rose to 16,095. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining several states and UTs who have opted for the exercise in efforts to check the surge.

The Centre noted that recoveries exceeded active Covid cases by over one lakh, stressing that “proactive steps” taken by it along with the states and union territories are showing “encouraging results”.

The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

“Thus, around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said. “The graded, preemptive and proactive steps taken by the Government of India along with the states and UTs for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 are showing encouraging results,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

India saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections till date as lockdown restrictions eased. 19,906 cases were reported on Sunday. This is fifth consecutive day that infections have increased by more than 15,000.

As the country enters the “unlock” phase, PM said, it will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy.