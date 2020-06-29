STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid cases at 5.28 lakh; MP, UP order extensive checks

With a record spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday and the death toll rose to 16,095.

Published: 29th June 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A medic during door-to-door Covid-19 testing at a slum in Mumbai | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With a record spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday and the death toll rose to 16,095. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining several states and UTs who have opted for the exercise in efforts to check the surge.

The Centre noted that recoveries exceeded active Covid cases by over one lakh, stressing that “proactive steps” taken by it along with the states and union territories are showing “encouraging results”. 
The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

“Thus, around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said. “The graded, preemptive and proactive steps taken by the Government of India along with the states and UTs for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 are showing encouraging results,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

India saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections till date as lockdown restrictions eased. 19,906 cases were reported on Sunday. This is fifth consecutive day that infections have increased by more than 15,000.
As the country enters the “unlock” phase, PM said, it will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
madhya Pradesh door to door survey Uttar Pradesh door to door survey coronavirus
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp