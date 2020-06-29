STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser as India-China border tensions intensify

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India, which has more users in the country followed by China and the US.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:56 AM

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid tensions between India and China, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.The list included many popular apps, including TikTok, Shareit, Camscanner.

Emphasising that there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding privacy, the ministry said, “Such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country.”
Recently, the Railways decided to terminate a signalling contract worth `471 crore awarded to a Chinese company in 2016. Besides, Bihar cancelled a tender for construction of a new bridge because two of the four selected contractors had Chinese partners. Moreover, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch and many trader associations have given a ‘Boycott China’ call.

01.    TikTok
02.    Shareit
03.    Kwai
04.    UC Browser
05.    Baidu map 
06.    Shein 
07.    Clash of Kings 
08.    DU battery saver 
09.    Helo 
10.    Likee
11.    YouCam makeup 
12.    Mi Community 
13.    CM Browers 
14.    Virus Cleaner 
15.    APUS Browser 
16.    ROMWE 
17.    Club Factory 
18.    Newsdog 
19.    Beutry Plus 
20.    WeChat 
21.    UC News 
22.    QQ Mail 
23.    Weibo 
24.    Xender 
25.    QQ Music 
26.    QQ Newsfeed 
27.    Bigo Live 
28.    SelfieCity 
29.    Mail Master 
30.    Parallel Space     
31.    Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
32.    WeSync 
33.    ES File Explorer 
34.    Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
35.    Meitu 
36.    Vigo Video 
37.    New Video Status 
38.    DU Recorder 
39.    Vault- Hide 
40.    Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
41.    DU Cleaner 
42.    DU Browser 
43.    Hago Play With New Friends 
44.    Cam Scanner 
45.    Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
46.    Wonder Camera 
47.    Photo Wonder 
48.    QQ Player 
49.    We Meet 
50.    Sweet Selfie 
51.    Baidu Translate 
52.    Vmate 
53.    QQ International 
54.    QQ Security Center 
55.    QQ Launcher 
56.    U Video 
57.    V fly Status Video 
58.    Mobile Legends 
59.    DU Privacy

(With Online Desk inputs)

