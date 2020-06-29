Government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser as India-China border tensions intensify

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid tensions between India and China, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.The list included many popular apps, including TikTok, Shareit, Camscanner.

Emphasising that there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding privacy, the ministry said, “Such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country.”

Recently, the Railways decided to terminate a signalling contract worth `471 crore awarded to a Chinese company in 2016. Besides, Bihar cancelled a tender for construction of a new bridge because two of the four selected contractors had Chinese partners. Moreover, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch and many trader associations have given a ‘Boycott China’ call.

01. TikTok

02. Shareit

03. Kwai

04. UC Browser

05. Baidu map

06. Shein

07. Clash of Kings

08. DU battery saver

09. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

(With Online Desk inputs)