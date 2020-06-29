Government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser as India-China border tensions intensify
TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India, which has more users in the country followed by China and the US.
NEW DELHI: Amid tensions between India and China, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.The list included many popular apps, including TikTok, Shareit, Camscanner.
Emphasising that there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding privacy, the ministry said, “Such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country.”
Recently, the Railways decided to terminate a signalling contract worth `471 crore awarded to a Chinese company in 2016. Besides, Bihar cancelled a tender for construction of a new bridge because two of the four selected contractors had Chinese partners. Moreover, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch and many trader associations have given a ‘Boycott China’ call.
01. TikTok
02. Shareit
03. Kwai
04. UC Browser
05. Baidu map
06. Shein
07. Clash of Kings
08. DU battery saver
09. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
