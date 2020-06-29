STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China standoff: By supporting Modi, Sharad Pawar leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi in a fix

Congress fumes as Sharad Pawar lends support to Modi on standoff with China.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s statement supporting PM Narendra Modi on India-China border standoff issue has put the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in a fix.

NCP is a part of the MVA government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Shiv Sena.

However, the NCP chief’s comment is not in line with the Congress stand on this issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously attacking the Modi  government demanding clarity over the Galwan issue.

Pawar has said it was not the time to play politics.

“We have to stand with the military. During the 1962 war also, China had grabbed 42,000 sq km of our land,” Pawar said indirectly, taking a shot at the Congress leadership.

He, however, also clarified that the Uddhav Thackeray government will complete its term.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also said that there was no threat to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

“We have got a three-party government. Each party may have a different stand on issues but we all are together for Maharashtra’s development,” Thorat said.

However, another senior Congress leader said Pawar’s statement was inappropriate.  

“Sharad Pawar was with the Congress in 1962 and his political guru Yashwantrao Chavan was defence minister. The situation was different then. India had just got freedom. It is inappropriate to compare today’s condition with ‘62,” he said. 

He said Pawar made the statement as he wants to keep his “friend” Modi happy.

“We cannot fully trust Pawar given his history but there is no immediate threat to the government,” he said. An NCP leader said that Pawar is a senior leader and did not wish to politicise the issue like Rahul Gandhi. 

“Pawar has served as defence minister. He knows what and when to speak? His statement does not mean that the Thackeray government is in trouble. But, if the Congress and the Shiv Sena don’t work amicably, then things may be different,” he warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Maharashtra politics Maha Vikas Aghadi PM Modi Congress NCP Shiv Sena Galwan Valley Clashes Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp