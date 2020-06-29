STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold third Corp Commander level meet on Tuesday

This is important as there has been no further progress on the standoff in Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control.

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks to a soldier as he reviews the ground situation in Eastern Ladakh, days after an India-China clash (File photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third Corp Commander-level meeting between India and China over the ongoing standoff in Ladakh is likely to be held on Tuesday, sources said.

The sources informed, “As a good sign, the two sides have agreed to let the Corps Commanders meet on Tuesday and this time it will be in Chushsul on the Indian side.” There have been two Corps Commander-level meetings till now and they were held in Moldo, which is on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This is important as there has been no further progress on the standoff in Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control. As reported by this paper the Chinese did not respond on Depsang standoff where they have moved in a large body of troops and heavy vehicles up to the point called the Y-Junction.

The Chinese had not conceded anything also on the de-escalation issue as far as the Finger-4 on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso is concerned.

The Indian delegation will be led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and China’s South Xinjiang Military Division Corps Commander Major General Lin Liu will lead his side.

The Chinese have breached the agreements of maintaining the status quo at the Line of Actual Control and they have moved in into the areas starting from the Northern Bank of the Pangong Tso to Depsang with Hot Spring Area and the Galwan Valley in between. The Chinese troops are at Finger 4, Gogra Post (Patrolling Point 17A), Patrolling Points 14 and 15, and at the Y-Junction in Depsang.

The latest addition to the points where Chinese have entered is the Y-Junction which is an outlet opening for the Indian patrolling parties and covers the Patrolling Points 10, 11, 11A, and 12 with a total area of about 80 square kilometers getting affected due to the Chinese ingress.

  • S.Nagaraja Rao
    It is no use of talks. By this way
    1 day ago
