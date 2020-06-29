STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown to continue after June 30 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown will be extended in the state beyond June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown will be extended in the state beyond June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually. He also said that the Dahi Handi will not be cancelled but the celebration will happen in a different way.

“Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no,” Thackeray tweeted. Earlier, in a televised address, Thackeray ruled out easing the restrictions, adding the state still faces coronavirus threat. The unlock process, dubbed ‘Mission Begin Again’ is being gradually  implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that Dahi Handi is celebrated with much fanfare and with a lot of social gathering every year. “We are here to keep the tradition but the celebration will happen in a different way. The mass gathering of people will not be allowed. The danger of Covid-19 has not yet ended,” he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra lockdown
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp