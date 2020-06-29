Lockdown to continue after June 30 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown will be extended in the state beyond June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually. He also said that the Dahi Handi will not be cancelled but the celebration will happen in a different way.

“Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no,” Thackeray tweeted. Earlier, in a televised address, Thackeray ruled out easing the restrictions, adding the state still faces coronavirus threat. The unlock process, dubbed ‘Mission Begin Again’ is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that Dahi Handi is celebrated with much fanfare and with a lot of social gathering every year. “We are here to keep the tradition but the celebration will happen in a different way. The mass gathering of people will not be allowed. The danger of Covid-19 has not yet ended,” he said.

