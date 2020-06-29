STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

The movement of people for the purpose of non-essential activities such as shopping will be restricted to the neighbourhood.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has extended the state-wide lockdown till July 31 saying the fight against Covid-19 has not ended yet.

The state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the lockdown notification on Monday giving more powers to the local administration to contain the spread of the virus. As per the order, district collectors and municipal corporation chiefs may enforce necessary restrictions in their areas on the non-essential activities.

“The local authority can also restrict the movement of the people to contain the spread of the virus. The movement of people for the purpose of non-essential activities such as shopping will be restricted to the neighbourhood. While going out, the use of masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene have to be also strictly followed,” stated in the notification, adding that people will be allowed to go their workplaces without any restrictions.

The order reads that any person violating the measures will be liable to actions under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a circular making use of mask in public mandatory. Violation of the rule will attract a fine of Rs 1000 as fine, it said. “Those who are moving out will have to use the mask. The people, who are moving in personal and official vehicles, also need to wear the mask. Everybody has to wear the standard size, three-layer or washable cloth mask,” stated in the circular.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address on Sunday had said that the lockdown will be extended and the more power will be given to the local authorities to contain the spread of the virus. Maharashtra has got the highest numbers of Covid-19 positive patients and deaths across India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra lockdown Mumbai lockdown Maharashtra coronavirus Maharashtra tally
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp