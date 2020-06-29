Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has extended the state-wide lockdown till July 31 saying the fight against Covid-19 has not ended yet.

The state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the lockdown notification on Monday giving more powers to the local administration to contain the spread of the virus. As per the order, district collectors and municipal corporation chiefs may enforce necessary restrictions in their areas on the non-essential activities.

“The local authority can also restrict the movement of the people to contain the spread of the virus. The movement of people for the purpose of non-essential activities such as shopping will be restricted to the neighbourhood. While going out, the use of masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene have to be also strictly followed,” stated in the notification, adding that people will be allowed to go their workplaces without any restrictions.

The order reads that any person violating the measures will be liable to actions under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a circular making use of mask in public mandatory. Violation of the rule will attract a fine of Rs 1000 as fine, it said. “Those who are moving out will have to use the mask. The people, who are moving in personal and official vehicles, also need to wear the mask. Everybody has to wear the standard size, three-layer or washable cloth mask,” stated in the circular.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address on Sunday had said that the lockdown will be extended and the more power will be given to the local authorities to contain the spread of the virus. Maharashtra has got the highest numbers of Covid-19 positive patients and deaths across India.