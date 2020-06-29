STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malls in Gurugram to open on July 1, Faridabad set to take a decision soon 

As per orders by the Haryana Local Bodies Department, a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has been issued for mall managements, shopkeepers and visitors. 

New Delhi had opened its malls with restrictions earlier in June | Shekhar Yadav

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The shopping malls in Gurugram will open from July 1 while Faridabad will take a call on reopening soon. Earlier, the Haryana government allowed opening of shopping malls in these cities from Wednesday, more than two months after they were shut due to the Covid outbreak.

However, cinema halls and gaming arcades inside these malls will remain shut. People above 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women will not be allowed entry in the malls for now. Visitors will also have to the download Aarogya Setu app and wear masks. 

As per orders by the Haryana Local Bodies Department, a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has been issued for mall managements, shopkeepers and visitors.  Everyone will have to undergo thermal scanning at entry. There have to be separate entries for visitors, workers, and service people. People will also have to maintain social distancing inside the mall premises.

Only 50 per cent seating will be allowed in food courts and waiters and staff must wear masks and gloves, while only digital payments and contactless ordering will be allowed. Tables and chairs are to be sanitised each time a customer leaves. 

The Air Conditioning will have to be maintained between 24 to 30 degrees as per guidelines issued by CPWD.  Vinay Partap Singh, the Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram, said, “The SOPs are to be strictly followed and action will be taken against violators.’’  Meanwhile, a Faridabad district administration official said that the decision of opening of malls is likely to be taken on Monday.

