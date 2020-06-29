Shah, Rahul in war of words over PM’s remark on LAC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of engaging in shallow politics at the time of crisis “We are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former president of such a big political party does ‘ochhi rajiniti (shallow politics)’ at a time of problems,” said Shah in an interview with a news agency.

He however dodged all the questions related to China, instead said would like to answer questions on Covid-19 situation in the capital. Following the India-China face-off in Galwan valley, Gandhi had accused Modi of surrendering Indian Territory to the Chinese and his words ‘Surender Modi’ soon was trending on Twitter. “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” Gandhi had tweeted.

Shah said it should be a matter of introspection for Gandhi and the Congress party that the hashtag was liked by Pakistan and China. “It is a matter of self-introspection for him and the Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me… You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis,” said Shah.

He said he would be ready to debate on issues starting from 1962 till now when the Parliament convenes. “Let’s have a discussion from ‘62 till now. But at a time when jawans are fighting at the border and the government is taking concrete steps, we should not be giving statements that make Pakistan and China happy,” said Shah. He said the BJP did not appoint members of the family as party presidents. “After Advaniji, Rajnathji, Nitinji, Rajnathji again, I became (party president) and now Naddaji… After Indiraji, tell me one person who is from outside the Gandhi family. What democracy are we talking about?”

Rahul questions PM ‘again’ on China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked when will there be talk about the nation’s defence and security. His comment came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme aired on the All India Radio. Gandhi has been posing tough questions to the Centre and seeking answers from the PM on the stand-off with China.