STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal government preparing app to store data on migrant labourers

According to the officials, the app will have personal and professional information of a labourer.

Published: 29th June 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is preparing a mobile app to store detailed information about migrant labourers who have returned to the state during the lockdown period, as well as their families, officials said on Monday.

The labour department is collecting data on nearly 11 lakh workers who have come back from other states, they said.

"The data collection process is in the final stage of completion. The information will be fed to the app. Once that is concluded, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate it," state Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak said.

According to the officials, the app will have personal and professional information of a labourer.

Details of a worker's residential address, phone number, family members, bank account, Aadhaar and PAN cards, blood group, and his or her skills will be available in the app, an official said.

The department is also trying to keep an option in it so that the government can offer a helping hand to a labourer who is in distress, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal migrant labourers
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp