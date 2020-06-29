STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Governor seeks report on 'violence at IFB unit, revocation of its licence'

An update has been sought from ACS, Finance Department, as to under what circumstances and legal authority, the ADM and Collector Excise suspended the licence of IFB Agro Industries

Published: 29th June 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is "considerably upset" at the sequential developments and manner that have led to the suspension and subsequent revocation of the licence of IFB Agro Industries Ltd units at Dankuni and violence at its unit at Noorpur.

"Such kind of actions does not promote a conducive investment climate in the State. The manner in which the steps have been taken, raise serious legal issues as also are worrisome" read a statement.

The statement added that an update has been sought from the ACS, Finance Department, as to under what circumstances and legal authority, the ADM and Collector Excise suspended the licence of IFB Agro Industries Ltd Unit at Dankuni on June 15 and under what circumstances the Excise Commissioner suspended the Order imparted by the ADM on June 25, while the proceedings were also under challenge before the High Court.

Governor Dhankhar feels that the sequence of events calls for a much deeper probe so that in the State such kind of nefarious activities does not get further currency.

At the directive of the Governor, an update has also been sought from ACS, Home Department, with respect to the incident that plagued the IFB Agro Industries Ltd Unit at Noorpur as per information imparted by the IFB to the National Stock Exchange Ltd i.e, its unit situated in Noorpur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal was attacked on June 25, at around 7.40 am by a group of more than 150 armed goons.

"These unidentified hooligans, armed with various types of weapons, forcibly entered the factory, beat up the security guards and practically held our employees/workers on duty as a hostage. They also damaged the CCTV cameras, computers, medical room etc. inside the factory. The Distillery was asked to shut down and our employees and workers were asked to vacate the factory at gunpoint by 12 noon. Necessary complaint made to the local police station evoked no response and the unit was helplessly shut down," the statement read.

Both ACS Finance and ACS Home have been called upon to send an updated report at the earliest, but not later than a week. Governor Dhankhar feels that such incidents where power is misused in such an arbitrary manner sends the wrong signal to existing industrial units and discourage industrial investment in the State leading to loss of opportunities for our youth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar IFB Agro licence suspension
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp