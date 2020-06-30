2 militants killed in Anantnag gunfight; India, Pakistan troops trade shelling in Naugam sector

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: There seems to be no let-up in encounters in Valley and two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Also, Indian and Pakistani troops were trading gunfire and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of north Kashmir.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army laid siege around the Waghama village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district in the early hours today after receiving specific inputs about presence of some militants there.

He said after plugging off all escape routes, security forces zeroed-in on a target area, where militants were hiding.

The militants fired on the search party and it was retaliated by the troops. In the ensuing gunfight, which was going on when reports last poured in, two militants were killed.

It is the 15th encounter in south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama in the month of June in which 42 militants have been killed.

Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani troops were exchanging heavy gunfire and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“In the morning hours today, Pakistan started unprovoked border ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam Sector in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons,” defense spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the Indian army is giving befitting response to the Pakistani troops.