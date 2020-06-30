STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar MLA Anand Shankar Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Anand Shankar Singh, a Congress MLA who represents Aurangabad constituency, had recently got his sample collected after developing symptoms like fever.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Yet another member of the state legislature has tested positive in Bihar where at least three prominent politicians have been infected by coronavirus in the past fortnight, an official said here on Tuesday.

Anand Shankar Singh, a Congress MLA who represents Aurangabad constituency, had recently got his sample collected after developing symptoms like fever.

"Results have come out and the MLA has tested positive", the official said here requesting anonymity.

Sources close to the MLA said he has gone into self- isolation at his residence here as per the directions of medical officials while contact tracing and testing of those who came into contact with him recently was underway.

Singh is the third sitting legislator in Bihar to have tested positive after BJP MLAs Binod Kumar Singh, a member of the state cabinet who is from Katihar, and Jeebesh Kumar Mishra from Darbhanga.

While the minister is convalescing at his Katihar residence, Mishra was referred by doctors in Darbhanga to AIIMS, Patna.

Earlier, veteran RJD leader and former Union minister Raghubansh Prasad Singh had also tested positive and admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

He was discharged after full recovery on Tuesday, an official at the hospital said.

The septuagenarian has been advised 14 days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure, the official said.

