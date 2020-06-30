Random testing in Noida shows positivity rate is dipping

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: While Uttar Pradesh state health authorities are set to commence the special drive of door-to-door surveillance across six districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad of Meerut division, the random testing of over 1,100 samples and result of 400 found only six samples positive for Covid-19 so far, indicating a dipping rate of positivity in Noida.

As per the officials of the district administration, the low positivity rate indicated that the infections were high in number only in designated containment zones and densely populated areas of the district.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY, over 16,000 samples were collected so far in the district and 2,204 of them had come out positive.

The DM said that the tests were being conducted through lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction tests (RT-PCR), rapid antigen kit testing, and testing methods. Till date, 8,000 rapid antigen kits had already arrived in the district to carry out rapid testing of suspected samples.

Meanwhile, sharing details about the door-to-door drive to be launched six Meerut division districts including two NCR districts of Noida and Ghaziabad. The other four districts include Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Meerut.

Additional Chief Secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that during the campaign every household of the districts would be visited by the special surveillance teams. “Besides recording the symptoms similar to those of Covid, the teams will also record the co-morbidity profile of the families to track the possible infected cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad. He added that the campaign, would be carried out between July 2 and July 15.

Ghaziabad on Tuesday surpassed Gautam Buddh Nagar in terms of number of active Covid cases. Ghaziabad now has 882 active cases