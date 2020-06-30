In a first in India, Railways set up linen kiosk in Patna junction

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Indian Railways have taken safety in the time of COVID-19 up a notch by introducing a first in the country - a disposable linen kiosk - at Patna junction in Bihar, under the Danapur Division of East Central Railway, on Monday.

Dedicating this first-of-its-kind linen kiosk, Danapur division railway manager, Sunil Kumar said that passengers travelling from Patna junction can avail themselves a kit which includes a disposable linen bed sheet, hand sanitizer and a three-ply mask - after paying.

Senior divisional commercial manager Adhar Raj said, "the disposable linen kiosk at Patna junction has been started to cater to the travelling needs of the passengers for the first time in the history of indian railways.

"Four more similar kiosks would soon be set up in Patlipura station, Rajendra nagar junction, Danapur and another in Patna," Raj added.

Price break-up:

The Rs 50 kit includes a bedsheet, one mask.

The Rs 100 kit inlcudes a bedsheet, one mask, one hand sanitizer and one inflatable pillow.

The Rs 200 kit inlcudes a bedsheet, one mask, one hand sanitizer and one disposable blanket.

The Rs 250 kit includes a bedsheet, one three-ply mask, one hand sanitizer, one disposable blanket and one pillow.

In addition to kiosks, RO water coolers were also installed at Patna, Pataliputra and Danapur stations in collaboration with Rotary Pataliputra.