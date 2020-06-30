Indian Gen Z, millennials will wait to return to offices: LinkedIn survey on COVID-19

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Unlike older professionals, nearly one in three Gen Z and millennial workforce in India would continue to work remotely until they feel safe from COVID-19, a new LinkedIn survey said on Tuesday.

As the business landscape resumes, older professionals appear keen on stepping out into the post COVID-19 world while younger professionals are not rushing to embrace it.

The findings reaffirmed this difference in perception as 38 per cent of Gen X and 29 per cent of Baby Boomers said they will willingly return to the workplace as soon as they are allowed.

"Whereas 1 in 3 Gen Z (29 per cent) and millennials (32 per cent) said they will continue working remotely until they feel safer about being around others," said the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index.

Varied levels of digital prowess could be one of the reasons behind such contrasting outlooks from different generations.

"Younger workers are adept in using digital means of communication. Senior professionals may find it challenging to hire and manage performance of remote teams," said HR expert Abhijit Bhaduri.

India's workforce is also beginning to feel more confident about their personal finances as one in four professionals expect their earned incomes (25 per cent) and personal spending (26 per cent) to increase in the next six months.

In fact, about one in three professionals also expect their personal savings (31 per cent) and personal recurring debt payments (29 per cent) to increase in the next six months.

"While some businesses in the digital space are seeing growth, the actual financial impact on India Inc will only become clear when listed companies unveil their results for the quarter ending June 30," said leadership Coach Harsh Johari.

Based on the survey responses of 1,351 professionals in India, the findings showed more than half (55 per cent) of Indian professionals think being exposed to people neglecting safety precautions is a key concern.

Nearly 58 per cent of millennials and 56 per cent of Gen X professionals are shown being concerned about the same problem.

About 42 per cent millennials are concerned about commuting to work while nearly half (46 per cent) are worried about eating and sharing resting/collaborative spaces.

The report also showed that inadequate space between workstations is cited as another primary concern with returning to work, as it could make it tough for professionals to practice healthy measures of social distancing.