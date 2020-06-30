PIL alleging irregularities by Baba Ramdev's pharmacy in Uttarakhand HC

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday deferred hearing of a public interest litigation alleging irregularities and violation of laws by Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy.

Mani Kumar, a practising advocate of the HC who field the PIL said, "The honorable court has scheduled the hearing for Wednesday."

The petitioner stated that the company launched the medicine 'Coronil' with the claims of curing COVID-19 infection without following procedures and requisite permissions from the ministry and ICMR.

Earlier, the ayurvede department of Uttarakhand state issued notice to Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy which launched a medicine on June 23 claiming to cure Covid 19 infection.

The officials also added that the company of the yoga guru has been asked to explain various points including permission for advertising the medicine on television.

The officials from the department told The New Indian Express that license was issued to them for immunity booster for cough and fever.

The officials further added that the company did not mention Covid in its application.

Meanwhile, Ramdev clarified that all documents requested by union ministry of AYUSH have been submitted.

(This story has been updated with latest information)