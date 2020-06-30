STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private airlines to play key role in Vande Bharat Phase 4

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo will operate 238 flights from Qatar and 219 flights from Kuwait while GoAir will operate 41 flights from Kuwait.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private airlines will play a major role in the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4 beginning July 3. Nearly 500 flights will be operated by the private airlines, including IndiGo and GoAir. In early three phases of the repatriation exercise only Air India and its subsidiaries operated flights to different countries to bring back stranded Indians.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo will operate 238 flights from Qatar and 219 flights from Kuwait while GoAir will operate 41 flights from Kuwait. Officials said the numbers of private carriers, flights and destinations are likely to increase in this phase.

Air India has been assigned to operate 170 flights to and from 17 countries during the fourth phase between July 3 and 15. Besides, Air India Express will operate 300 flights in July (136 up to 14 July and 164 between July 15 and 31).

Talking about the success of the mission, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Sunday tweeted, “More than 150K people have returned on VBM flights and 55,000 have flown out of India. With Phase-4 of the mission all set to soar, these numbers will increase significantly. More Indians will be able to return home.” The government had started the mission on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vande Bharat Vande Bharat Phase 4
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp