Unemployed youth sets himself on fire in front of Chhattisgarh CM's house; probe ordered

A distressed resident of Dhamtari district, around 90 km from Raipur, tried to commit suicide outside the CM House in the civil lines area on Monday.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:03 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A magisterial probe has been ordered on Tuesday into the self-immolation attempt by an unemployed youth in front of official residence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

A distressed resident of Dhamtari district, around 90 km from Raipur, tried to immolate self outside the CM's house in the civil lines area on Monday.

Dhamtari collector ordered for an inquiry to be carried out by the district sub-divisional magistrate and it would be accomplished within a month, said an official press statement.

The youth, aged 27, was immediately rescued after he set himself ablaze and rushed to hospital by the security personnel deployed at the CM House.

The youth who, according to his father, was unemployed and living with his family without any food at home.

“We were providing him food and he got around 5 kg of rice from his neighbour to feed the family. Without informing anyone of us he left for Raipur”, his father told the media persons. With 60 percent burn injuries his condition remains out of danger.

The government officials were quick to cite the person, identified as Hardev Sinha, as mentally unstable.

The opposition BJP called the incident a reflection of the deep desperation among the youths in the state as the Congress government miserably failed to keep its promise of generating employment opportunities besides offering the unemployment allowance.

The probe aims to find out why the youth was not given treatment if he was mentally unstable, why he tried to self-immolate, was there any provocation for this incident.

