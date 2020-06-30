STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP attains nearly 70 per cent recovery rate in COVID-19 cases

Noida, Ghaziabad among 14 districts contributing 59 per cent cases to state’s active cases tally.

Published: 30th June 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

A medic checks the temperature of a woman during door-to-door COVID-19 testing at a slum in Mumbai Sunday June 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Figuring at the fifth position among the states in the country by contributing 4 per cent to the national tally of COVID-19 patients, the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh has notched up to nearly 70 per cent on Monday.

However, 14 districts of the Uttar Pradesh including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in NCR, account for 59 per cent of the total active cases -- 6650-- in the state.

As per the official data, the districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Etawah, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandhshar, Hapur, Mathura, Agra and Firozabad account for total 3,918 active cases which make 59 per cent of the total 6650 active cases in the state.

Moreover, of the 672 fatalities across the state, 442 have been reported from those 14 districts accounting for around 66 per cent of the total deaths in the state so far.

However, the rate of infection in the state has been low -- 3.2 per cent – as compared to the national rate of infliction which was around 8 per cent at present, said the health authorities. On the other, the fatality rate of the state and the national figure seem to be in sync.

It is 2.9 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 3 per cent for the country. Similarly, the doubling rate of the active cases in UP is 19 days which is equal to the national rate.

Meanwhile, the state tally recorded 685 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the state tally to 22,156.Total 12 persons succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad accounted for 53 and 70 cases respectively, the highest in the tally.

