UP Congress leader Shahnawaz Alam held in connection with violence during anti-CAA stir

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Lallu said his party will start an agitation to protest Alam's arrest.

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress minority cell chief Shahnawaz Alam has been arrested in connection with violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state capital last year, police said on Tuesday.

"Alam was arrested from Hazratganj area on Monday night in connection with an FIR registered at the Hazratganj police station in connection with the violent protest during an anti-CAA agitation on December 19 last year. Alam's location was found near the violence spot," a senior police official said.

Following the arrest, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra and other party workers reached the Hazratganj police station.

When some party workers started shouting slogans, police resorted to lathi charge.

A Congress worker, identified as Shivam Tripathi, and others were injured in the police lathi charge.

Ajay Lallu said his party will start an agitation to protest Alam's arrest.

"If raising voice against undemocratic steps of the government is wrong, we will continue to do this and raise the voice of common man," he added.

He said the government was "working to settle political scores and the way in which Alam was picked by police without any notice is condemnable".

