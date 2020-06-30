Use Marathi in official work or lose increment, Uddhav tells officials

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government officials now risk losing their annual increment if they fail to use the Marathi language in official communications henceforth. If the officials do not use Marathi as part of their daily work, then negative remarks will be made in their annual confidence reports and even increment will be held back as part of the disciplinary action, says a circular issued by the Marathi Language Department on Monday.

Use of Marathi in government communications is already compulsory. However, according to the circular, it has been noticed that many officers are not using the language as part of government correspondence. “The government has earlier issued several circulars regarding making Marathi a compulsory language, but the officers are giving priority to English as the language for internal communication. This is causing a communication gap between the common people and the government. We have to use 100 per cent Marathi,” stated the circular.

It also pointed out that the websites of many government departments are only in English and need to be changed into Marathi, the state’s official language. “If a government officer fails to implement this order, disciplinary action will be taken against the errant officer. The state government will also withhold the annual increment of that person. And even negative marking will be done in his service book for violation of the government order,” said Rajshree Bapat, desk officer, Marathi Language Department.

The circular stated that the use of Marathi will make it easier for the common people to understand the government’s welfare schemes and avail their benefits. It will also create more awareness about any campaign initiated by the state government. The Shiv Sena, an ally in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, is a votary of the use of Marathi in official communication.