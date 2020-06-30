STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand announces SOP for Char Dham Yatra, limits number of pilgrims

Ravinath Raman, chief executive of Char Dham Devsthanam Board said, 'The SOP includes the details of  procedure for digital registration of the yatra, norms and other rules to be followed.'

Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath temple (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Monday evening issued 'Standard Operating Procedure' for Char Dham Yatra which resume for state pilgrims from July 1. No pilgrim from outside Uttarakhand state will be allowed. 

Ravinath Raman, chief executive of Char Dham Devsthanam Board said, "The SOP includes the details of  procedure for digital registration of the yatra, norms and other rules to be followed."

The number of pilgrims has also been fixed at 800 for Kedarnath, 1200 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri shrine. The SOP also mentioned that every pilgrim must carry identification and address proof. 

The SOP announced by the state government for pilgrimage to the four revered shrines - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri includes permission for only Uttarakhand residents who need to register themselves and get an e-pass which will be valid for only two days.

However, the duration can be increased in case of any natural calamity which forces pilgrims movement such as landslides, excessive rainfall and others.

Anyone from containment zone or buffer zone will not be allowed to travel to any of the four shrines. 

The SOP also include prohibition on entering the sanctom sanctorum of the shrines, wearing of masks compulsory and hordes of other precautionary measures such as applying sanitizers and maintaining social distance. Touching of any idol of any deity and bringing any offering such as flowers or sweets has been prohibited in the SOP. 

Last year, a record number of more than 38 lakh pilgrims travelled to the revered four shrines of the hill state. 

Earlier, after priests body had protested against opening of the yatra, the state government had allows only local pilgrims from those districts till June 30 where the shrines are located- Rudraprayag (Kedarnath), Uttarkashi (Gangotri, Yamunotri) and Chamoli (Badrinath). 

