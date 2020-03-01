Home Nation

'Bengal better off without bigotry': TMC slams Amit Shah, asks him to take care of Delhi

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also said West Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that, he alleged, the BJP "is trying to spread".

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attacking the state government over law and order situation, saying instead of preaching he should apologise for failing to save innocent lives during the Delhi violence.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also said West Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that, he alleged, the BJP "is trying to spread".

"Rather than coming and preaching #Bengal @AmitShah you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in #DelhiViolence right under your nose," Abhishek, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied groups of people torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted local people and police personnel with stones earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

ALSO READ: BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

Delhi Police is under the Union Ministry of Home.

"Mr Shah, Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread," Abhishek said in the tweet.

Shah, who was in the city to address a rally, exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in the state with two-third majority after the 2021 Assembly polls and expressed anguish over the "worsening" law and order situation in Bengal.

With an eye on 2021 Assembly polls in the state, Shah also launched the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign and accused the TMC government of not allowing "central welfare policies to be implemented in the state".

 

