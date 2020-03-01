Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar sets 200 seat target for NDA, presents work done in 5 years

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Giving a pep talk to JD(U) workers, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar asked them to resolve to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming state polls on Sunday at a conference in Gandhi Maidan on the date of his 69th birthday.

He cleared all speculations over emerging cracks in NDA in the wake of his recent meetings with the Leader of Opposition Tejashawi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar said: “There should not be any doubt over recent meetings of mine with anyone. The National Democratic Alliance is united and will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections."

He said that he wanted to know the opinion of many leaders from different parties through meeting on NPR and other issues.

Presenting virtually the report card of works done by his party, Nitish Kumar said that 6.60 lakh public complaints were disposed of by the government.

Law and Order

"Crimes have declined if compared to the crime rates of other states. Bihar ranks at 23 position in the national crimes figures and 33 rank in rape cases," he claimed, adding that the rule of law has been established in Bihar.

He said that 60 per cent of total crimes registered in Bihar were related to either land, family feud or property disputes.

"Skirmishes reported over these disputes were being investigated and measures are being taken to prevent such disputes through aerial survey over the land and other measures effectively," he said.

On NPR

Speaking on the NPR, he strongly said that it will be implemented on the basis of its old 2010 format. “For this to be trusted by the people, resolutions have already been passed on it. There is no room for politics and anyone being misguided by anyone on it,” he said.

For Minorities

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of minority people, he outlined the works done by him stating that Madarsa modernisation with proper facilities for education therein has been taken up.

The constructions of Minority Residential Schools in each district have begun, he added.

Lashing out at both the Congress Party and the RJD, Kumar said: “These parties sought votes of minorities but we worked for them. Whether the community votes for us or not but it is our duty to provide equal developments to the people of the community."

He attacked the Congress party in particular and said that the justice was ensured for Bhagalpur riot victims by bringing to book those guilty of the pogrom.

Education sector

On the education front, the NDA government led by JD(U) has implemented the cycle yojna which has given a major boost to the education for women and girls.

"Remember what was the conditions of girls education during the jungle raj about 15 years ago. Now, the girls go freely to schools riding on their bicycles.

"To promote education for girls, one higher secondary school would be opened in each panchayat up to plus two-level," he said.

Speaking against the bad effects of porn sites among the youngsters, he said that he has demanded to ban the porn sites across India.

"In Bihar, I have directed to the education department to start awareness drive in schools amongst the students on the bad effects of porn sites," he said.

He has recently written a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to ban the porn sites with immediate effect.

Taking a swipe at an RJD, the CM said the people of state gave 15 years to a family to work for the state but that family didn't do even a single work.

Women Empowerment

Outlining the works done for women empowerment, he said that nearly 1.15 lakh women have been linked with the SHGs.

Bihar has raised the women battalion of ST women in the country named as Swabhiman Vahini, he claimed.

Health sector

Lauding the performances of his government, he said that now at least 10,000 people visit the public health centre on an average in a month.

The vaccination is being carried out on war footing and soon the state would be among top five states of the country in having done complete vaccination.

The state has done a remarkable job in eliminating the Kala-azar, he added.

Quoting figures, he said: "In 2005, 23,379 patients of Kala-azar were diagnosed and now, thanks to works done to eliminate it, only 252 patients have been diagnosed with the Kala-azar in Bihar."

Kumar also made an appeal to the people asking to donate land for the construction of hospital or health centres. He promised that the centre or hospital would be named after anyone of the donor family.

The newly built Madhepura Medical college would be inaugurated on March 7.