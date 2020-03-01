Home Nation

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar sets 200 seat target for NDA, presents work done in 5 years

Nitish Kumar said that 60 per cent of total crimes registered in Bihar were related to either land, family feud or property disputes.

Published: 01st March 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjith K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Giving a pep talk to JD(U) workers, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar asked them to resolve to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming state polls on Sunday at a conference in Gandhi Maidan on the date of his 69th birthday.

He cleared all speculations over emerging cracks in NDA in the wake of his recent meetings with the Leader of Opposition Tejashawi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar said: “There should not be any doubt over recent meetings of mine with anyone. The National Democratic Alliance is united and will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections."

He said that he wanted to know the opinion of many leaders from different parties through meeting on NPR and other issues.

Presenting virtually the report card of works done by his party, Nitish Kumar said that 6.60 lakh public complaints were disposed of by the government.

Law and Order

"Crimes have declined if compared to the crime rates of other states. Bihar ranks at 23 position in the national crimes figures and 33 rank in rape cases," he claimed, adding that the rule of law has been established in Bihar.

He said that 60 per cent of total crimes registered in Bihar were related to either land, family feud or property disputes.

"Skirmishes reported over these disputes were being investigated and measures are being taken to prevent such disputes through aerial survey over the land and other measures effectively," he said.

On NPR

Speaking on the NPR, he strongly said that it will be implemented on the basis of its old 2010 format. “For this to be trusted by the people, resolutions have already been passed on it. There is no room for politics and anyone being misguided by anyone on it,” he said.

For Minorities

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of minority people, he outlined the works done by him stating that Madarsa modernisation with proper facilities for education therein has been taken up.

The constructions of Minority Residential Schools in each district have begun, he added.

Lashing out at both the Congress Party and the RJD, Kumar said: “These parties sought votes of minorities but we worked for them. Whether the community votes for us or not but it is our duty to provide equal developments to the people of the community."

He attacked the Congress party in particular and said that the justice was ensured for Bhagalpur riot victims by bringing to book those guilty of the pogrom. 

Education sector

On the education front, the NDA government led by JD(U) has implemented the cycle yojna which has given a major boost to the education for women and girls.

"Remember what was the conditions of girls education during the jungle raj about 15 years ago. Now, the girls go freely to schools riding on their bicycles.

"To promote education for girls, one higher secondary school would be opened in each panchayat up to plus two-level," he said.

Speaking against the bad effects of porn sites among the youngsters, he said that he has demanded to ban the porn sites across India.

"In Bihar, I have directed to the education department to start awareness drive in schools amongst the students on the bad effects of porn sites," he said.

He has recently written a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to ban the porn sites with immediate effect.

Taking a swipe at an RJD, the CM said the people of state gave 15 years to a family to work for the state but that family didn't do even a single work.

Women Empowerment

Outlining the works done for women empowerment, he said that nearly 1.15 lakh women have been linked with the SHGs.

Bihar has raised the women battalion of ST women in the country named as Swabhiman Vahini, he claimed.

Health sector

Lauding the performances of his government, he said that now at least 10,000 people visit the public health centre on an average in a month.

The vaccination is being carried out on war footing and soon the state would be among top five states of the country in having done complete vaccination.

The state has done a remarkable job in eliminating the Kala-azar, he added.

Quoting figures, he said: "In 2005, 23,379 patients of Kala-azar were diagnosed and now, thanks to works done to eliminate it, only 252 patients have been diagnosed with the Kala-azar in Bihar."

Kumar also made an appeal to the people asking to donate land for the construction of hospital or health centres. He promised that the centre or hospital would be named after anyone of the donor family.

The newly built Madhepura Medical college would be inaugurated on March 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar Bihar Assembly election
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp