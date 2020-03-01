Home Nation

Chhattisgarh teacher forces Class 7 girl to undergo abortion after raping her

The teacher and four other school staff members, including the headmaster, have been suspended while action has also been taken against three education department officials for negligence of duty.

Published: 01st March 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

The Class 7 student was raped in the school premises two months ago. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

JASHPUR: A government school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district allegedly raped a 13-year-old student following which she became pregnant, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, Rashid Anwar Khan, also allegedly forced the girl to undergo an abortion at a private hospital with the help his associate, he said.

Khan, who worked at a government school located at a village in the district, is still at large while his associate Sukhlal was arrested on Friday, the official said.

The teacher and four other school staff members, including the headmaster, have been suspended while action has also been taken against three education department officials for alleged negligence of duty, another official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the Class 7 student was raped in the school premises two months ago.

The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed about the offence to anyone, the police official said.

The girl recently complained of some health issues following which her parents took her to a hospital where doctors found that she was pregnant, he said.

When the accused came to know about the girl's pregnancy, he took her to a private hospital on February 22 and allegedly forced her to undergo an abortion with the help of Sukhlal, he said.

The girl's parents approached the police on Friday following which a case was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Search was on for the teacher, the official said, adding that a probe was also underway into the role of the hospital where the abortion was done.

Taking serious note of the incident, Jashpur Collector Nilesh Mahadev Kshirsagar has suspended the teacher and four other school staff members, including the headmaster, a government official said.

"After the incident came to light, the accused teacher was suspended. The school's headmaster, two other teachers and a peon were also placed under suspension for alleged negligence in duty," he said.

Besides, block resource coordinator Vipin Kumar Ambasht has been dismissed from service, cluster resource coordinator Raghvendra Chauhan has been suspended while block education officer P K Bhatnagar has been transferred, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh rape case crime against women
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp