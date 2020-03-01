Home Nation

One more killed, toll in Meghalaya violence rises to three

The violence broke out on Friday afternoon at the end of a meeting that was convened by Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Inner Line Permit.

Published: 01st March 2020 02:37 PM

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One more person was killed, taking the death toll in ongoing violence in Meghalaya to three.

Late Saturday night, three miscreants swooped down on the house of one Uphas Uddin (37) and attacked him. The seriously-injured man was rushed to a local hospital but the doctors there declared him brought dead, the police said.

The victim hailed from Pyrken village in East Khasi Hills.

On Friday, a local taxi driver had lost his life during a clash at Ichamati and on Saturday, a vegetable vendor, who hailed from Assam, was stabbed to death in Shillong. Eight others with stab wounds were admitted to a hospital at the hill station.

The violence broke out on Friday afternoon at the end of a meeting that was convened by Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Inner Line Permit at Ichamati in East Khasi Hills near the India-Bangladesh border.

The police said after the meeting was over, clashes broke out between KSU members and non-tribals of the locality.

“The KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated and stoned one bus carrying KSU members…Four members of KSU were injured…A person driving a local taxi…succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

On Sunday, the police issued a statement giving details of the incidents that took place since Saturday evening.

The police said some unknown miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the residential compound of one Lakshmi Bareh in Shillong. However, no one was injured. Property was also not damaged.

In another incident, the miscreants attacked one Rajua Karim (31), who is an employee of Meghalaya Basin Development Agency. He was admitted to a hospital in Shillong. He hails from Phulbari in West Garo Hills.
 

Meghalaya violence Khasi Students Union
