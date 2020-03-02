Jammu's famed City Chowk renamed as Bharat Mata Chowk

By ANI

JAMMU: The historic City Chowk here has been renamed as Bharat Mata Chowk by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), officials said on Sunday.

The starting point of Circular Road has been renamed as 'Atal ji Chowk' in the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Four months back the resolution demanding to rename City Chowk was moved by senior Deputy Mayor of the JMC, Purnima Sharma. Simultaneously, the resolution was adopted after it was passed by the general house of the JMC.

Every year, tricolour is hoisted on Republic Day and Independence Day at the City Chowk.