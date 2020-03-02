Kashmiri students from AMU among 15 booked for 'instigating' anti-CAA protestors

By ANI

ALIGARH: Fifteen people, including some Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and former Students' Union Vice President Sajjad Subhan Rathar, have been booked for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city.

Anil Samania, Circle Officer Civil Line, Aligarh, said the AMU students including those who are from Kashmir, have been booked for instigating anti-CAA protestors and staging a roadblock in Jeevangarh.

"Action has been taken against 15 people including former Vice President of AMU Students' Union under Sections 149, 150, 341 and 291 of Indian Penal Code for inciting people through provocative speeches. The case has been registered against them on the basis of CCTV footage and probe by police," he said.

The CO said that these people used to provoke women protestors as well.

He added that through District Manager a letter has been written to the AMU administration with photos of the students against whom action will be taken.

On February 23, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, the DM had said.

Following the clash between police and protestors, internet services were suspended in the city.