Lok Sabha adjourned after Congress, BJP MPs scuffle over Delhi riots

Opposition MPs went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation, as Speaker Om Birla continued with proceedings of the House.

Published: 02nd March 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha witnessed protests by Opposition MPs who stormed the well raising slogans against the govt over Delhi violence. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

As soon as the House met at 2 pm, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government.

Lok Sabha was adjourned three times till 4.30 pm as the ruckus continued.

The opposition members went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation, as Speaker Om Birla took up the listed business.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned their "unruly behaviour" and asked the Speaker to continue with normal business.

Joshi alleged that "these are the people" who have provoked the riots.

"They murdered 3,000 people in 1984 (riots) and did no investigation. The priority is to restore peace but they want to create tension," he said.

Seeking to restore normalcy in the House, Birla asked opposition members who were in the Well to take their seats even as they continued to shout "we want justice" and "Amit Shah Murdabad" (Down with Amit Shah).

They were also holding placards saying "stop hate speech, save our India".

Things took a turn for worse as Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and Ravneet Singh Bittu took the black banner to the Treasury benches where BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal was speaking on 'Vivaad Se Vishwas' Bill.

BJP members, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Nishikant Dubey, asked them to return to the Well.

Some Congress members tore papers and hurled them in the air.

The charge by the Congress members angered BJP members, including many from back benches, who rushed towards the Congress members.

Members from both sides then began pushing and shoving each other following which the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm by the Speaker.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani were seen trying to pacify the agitated members.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi were present in the House during the uproar.

When the House reassembled at 3 pm, some BJP members were seen blocking the way to their side of the Well.

Congress member Ramya Haridas complained about being manhandled by BJP members.

BJP's Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House again till 4 pm saying "whatever you have done is wrong".

But the ruckus continued when the House again met and it was adjourned till 4.30 pm by the Chair.

However, the slogan-shouting by the BJP members continued.

They chanted slogans like "Desh ki raksha kaun karega, hum karenge hum karenge (Who will defend the nation, we will do it" and "Mahatma Gandhi amar rahein, nakli Gandhi jail mein rahein (Long live Mahatama Gandhi, fake Gandhis stay in jail).

Some Opposition members placed a placard demanding Shah's resignation on the Speaker's table but it was swiftly removed by the staff.

Earlier, Birla asked leaders of oppositions parties to ensure that their members take their respective seats as the "people of the country are watching (the proceedings)".

"This is the temple of democracy. There are certain rules and tradition. You should not come to the Well," he said.

Birla also said "as you are responsible representatives of people here, it is your collective responsibility to maintain peace and tranquility."

Amid the din, two bills -- The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and Mineral Laws Amendment Bill-- were introduced.

Also the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was moved for consideration and passing.

