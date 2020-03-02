Home Nation

Move for delimitation of Assam constituencies under scanner as few groups question timing

The Centre’s move to carry out an exercise for delimitation of constituencies in Assam — besides Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur — has met with opposition. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

NRC

People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre’s move to carry out an exercise for delimitation of constituencies in Assam — besides Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur — has met with opposition. While the opposition parties in Assam believe the exercise will create “complications”, some groups questioned the timing of it in the light of Assembly elections due early next year.

More than a decade ago, the delimitation exercise was stalled in Assam following opposition by then Congress government and some groups which had insisted on the NRC’s updation first.

Two days ago, the Law Ministry in an order had said, “It appears the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise” in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland “have ceased to exist and the delimitation of the constituencies as envisaged under the Delimitation Act, 2002 could be carried out now”.

But the Congress said the situation was no different today.

“The delimitation exercise will surely create complications as the entire NRC process is yet to be complicated. We all know many Indians were left out of the process while there are allegations of foreigners’ being included in the list,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said.

Minority-based All India United Democratic Front said it would soon discuss the matter.

“We suspect that the ruling parties are trying to gain some political advantage ahead of Assembly elections through this exercise,” party spokesman Aminul Islam said.

The Asom Jatiatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad, however, said, “We will welcome it if it leads to an increase of constituencies”. And asked BJP not to try to take advantage out of it.

CRITICISM FROM ALL CORNERS

While the opposition parties in Assam believe the exercise will create “complications”, some groups questioned the timing of it in the light of Assembly elections due early next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp