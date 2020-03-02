Home Nation

Nirbhaya's mother hopes SC will dismiss curative petition of convict Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today Gupta's curative petition seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi coming out of Delhi High Court. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Monday expressed hope that the curative petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the case, will be rejected by the Supreme Court.

Asha Devi said, "Supreme Court will hear the curative petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta and I hope that the petition is rejected by the court."

"The case is clear before the court the plea will be rejected today," she said.

Asha Devi said that the law has been misused and how many times the court will postpone its own decision.

"They are misusing the law and government should look into it, how many times the court will postpone its own decision?" she asked.

She said that the process of execution is making an impact on the society and people are losing hope in the judiciary.

"The way the execution of the convicts is getting delayed, it is making an impact on society and people now are somewhere losing hope in the judiciary," she said.

She requested that all the mercy pleas pending with the President of India and all the petitions in the court be rejected "without any further delay" and the convicts be hanged on March 3.

The Supreme Court will today hear the curative petition filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The case pertains to the brutal gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. 

