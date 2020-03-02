Home Nation

Rajasthan students develop cooler that runs via Wi-Fi, bluetooth

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a first, students of Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) in Rajasthan have developed a cooler that runs via Wi-Fi or bluetooth.

Speaking to IANS, Colonel Raj Kumar, Provost, BSDU, said, the machine can be linked with your phone or tablet via an android app (shall be connected with Apple soon) and can also be operated from anywhere.

Equipped with a 12W-2.4W power adapter, the cooler has fans that will automatically turn it off if the temperature turns extremely cold. Managing it manually has also been given as an option. The cooler also has sensors that shut the motor if the mercury gets too low. With this experiment in technology, Rajasthan could produce its own machine on the same lines of brands that produce air-conditioners working via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, he added.

The cooler is based on IoT (Internet of Things), it makes on-the-go usage of machine (Control it from anywhere), its life span is more than 60 years and it saves power, can automatically shut off motor when temperature becomes too low (Water saving technology) and it is on the lines of 'Go-Green'. The machine would control the release of carbon.

Kumar said that two students Manoj and Vikas helped him in manufacturing this cooler.

The three of them took just 15 days in making it, although conceptualising the idea was discussed for two days, he added.

Brig (Dr.) S S Pabla, Pro Chancellor, BSDU, Jaipur told IANS that each of the students in this university is being trained via Swiss Dual system of skills development where the "Dual" means learning theory in vocational school and practical training on job in industry.

"Today, the country is at a cross-road to solve the problems of unemployment and genuine Skills Universities in India focussing on "Quality Training" and not on "Quantity Training" can solve the problem. The education system must change to change India and the way forward lies in Skills Universities. We have brought in," he said.

