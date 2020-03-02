Save Bharat Mata from Frankenstein's Monster BJP: Shiv Sena to RSS

By IANS

NAGPUR: Comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party to the "Frankenstein's Monster", a top Shiv Sena leader on Monday urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat to "save Bharat Mata" from the BJPs rampage.

Penning an 'Open Letter To RSS' top brass, Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) President Kishore Tiwari said the policies of BJP and other 'alleged Hindutva' groups in opposing Maharashtra government's proposal to give 5 percent quotas to backward Muslims in education will backfire on the RSS.

Tiwari - who is accorded the status of Minister of State (MoS) - said all sections of society are demanding reservations in education-jobs since past six years which were supported by the BJP-Hindutva groups.

"But only after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made the announcement they are strongly opposing! They now try to paint Shiv Sena as 'pro-Muslim' - ironically, those who did nothing for Hindutva and Hindus," said Tiwari in the open letter posted on social media sites.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS are trying their level best to bring minorities and deprived class people into the social mainstream for the economic development, he said.

Unfortunately, some so-called members of 'Sangh Parivar' continuously act against the will of RSS and PM, and even the state government's 5 percent quota proposal got unwarranted and anti-nationalist opposition from some BJP leaders and Hindutva groups who only "spread anti-Muslim hate agenda", said the VNSSM chief.

"Hich Ti Vel (This is the time). Please intervene to stop the BJP becoming a 'Frankenstein', or goes out of your control and goes in reverse destroyer mode... Or who will save Bharat Mata..?" rued Tiwari.

The farmers' leader expressed apprehensions that his frequent letters to RSS would force it to disown him as a cadre - like it did to M.G. Vaidya or Dr. R.H. Tupkari in the past - "but this will not change the truth that is being written in history".

Alluding to his RSS roots since childhood, how his father Bhayyaji Tiwari was jailed during Emergency for 19 months, Tiwari said his entire family welcomed and treated with equal respect people of all castes/communities/religions with food, help, etc, as per the RSS tenets that 'Hindutva is a culture, all religions have different mode and doctrine and all should be given equal respect and opportunity to enjoy full liberty and economic status'.

Despite Maharashtra ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuring posts like MLC, MP, Minister to grab farmers' votes, Tiwari claimed he never expected anything as his beloved mother before dying, advised him to 'never trust the BJP, as they only divide-and-rule, use-and-throw away'.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party is committed to the legacy of social, communal and religious harmony left by Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but some alleged 'Hindutva forces hijacked it', undermining even the RSS' credibility, he pointed out.

"As the RSS creation and ideological baby BJP goes on rampage with CAA-NRC-NPR, earns the RSS a bad name - just like how parents are blamed for their children who become goons, saying - 'Maa-Baap ne kaise sanskar diye'. Can the RSS please clarify if it supports (this) stand of BJP-Hindutva groups or not," Tiwari asked.

He said all communities especially minorities are an integral part of India, her history and culture, and have sacrificed more than the so-called Hindu leaders, so its upto the "RSS to bring its own big and small monsters into the bottle and discipline them".

Whenever secular Hindus question the BJP's wrong policies, it resorted to spreading the anti-Muslim poison, Pakistan, Bangladesh, fuel communal riots, etc to scare them back to its fold, but "the Hindus are now awake and that's why the BJP is losing sleep", he said.

"The sad reality is people like Fadnavis, Yogi and other arrogant BJP-Hindutva parties don't respect women who are 50 percent of India's population, so how will they tolerate the minorities? BJP has lost moral right to continue as its keeps ruining the country with demonetization, farmers, inflation, unemployment, banks sinking and now the CAA-NRC-NPR," said Tiwari, urging RSS to come forward and save 'Bharat Mata'.