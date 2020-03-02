Seven hurt in Uttar Pradesh after two groups spar over music at wedding function

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Seven people were injured in a clash after a group objected to a DJ playing at a wedding function at Titerwada village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the DJ continued to play at a high volume till late Sunday night after which some people objected.

The dispute soon turned violent and the two groups clashed.

Station House Officer, Yashpal Dhama, said the injured men were shifted to hospital and police are investigating the case.

Stones were pelted and lathis were also used in the clash.

Additional forces have been deployed in the village to prevent further fallout of the incident.