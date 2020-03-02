Home Nation

Tejashwi dares Nitish to adopt anti-CAA resolution as Opposition mock poor turnout at Bihar CM's rally

The RJD leader also hit out at Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, accusing him of being the Srijan scam mastermind.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav greets his supporters during a rally on umemployment in Motihari. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to adopt a resolution against the CAA-as he had for the NPR, while accusing him of ditching the Mahagathbandhan to retain his chair. 

Speaking at a rally at Motihari during his statewide ‘Berozgaari Hatao Yatra,’ Yadav said, “He (Nitish) lacks political will, which is why despite being in NDA he has not been able to get special status or package for Bihar.”

He said if the Mahgathbandhan won the Assembly polls this year, it will introduce a domicile policy whereby 85% of government posts will be reserved for Biharis and all closed sugar mills would be re-opened.

He also hit out at Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, accusing him of being the Srijan scam mastermind.

Opposition hits out at Nitish

The opposition in Bihar on Sunday had a field day sharing photographs, on social media, of a much less than expected turnout at the workers' rally of the ruling Janata Dal (United) which was addressed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its national president.

State JD(U) president Vashishtha Narayan Singh had said recently that about "two lakh" party workers were expected at the "karyakarta sammelan" seen as a virtual show of strength by the party ahead of the assembly elections which are about half a year away.

However, images that have gone viral, suggest that only a fraction of the sprawling Gandhi Maidan having a capacity of about half a million could be filled by the attendees.

Tejashwi shared numerous such photographs on his Twitter handle calling the rally, a 'maha nukkad sabha' (a huge street gathering) and taunted the JD(U) with the offer of 'maha badhai' (heartiest congratulations) upon the 'maha saphalta' (grand success).

For good measure, he also shared pictures of his own rally at Motihari where the turnout appeared to be quite impressive.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, who is also an AICC media panelist, shared photographs on his social media accounts showing heaps of food strewn outside the residence of a JD(U) legislator, who lives next door.

"It appears that my fellow MLC got livid over the poor attendance at the rally and ordered that all the rice, lentils, vegetables and other edibles prepared for the attendees be thrown away. This is appalling."

"We sympathize with the JD(U) leaders frustration but they could have, at least, taken the trouble to get the food distributed among the poor and the needy," Mishra told PTI.

Bihar Congress spokesman Rajesh Rathore claimed in a statement, "Not even 15,000 people turned up to listen to Nitish Kumar who has been the Chief Minister for 15 years".

State RJD spokesman Chitaranjan Gagan said, "It was a colossal wastage of resources. The number of vehicles parked at the venue of the rally exceeded the number of people in attendance."

Hindustani Awam Morcha spokesman Danish Rizwan said, "The JD(U) rally was an insult to the glory of Gandhi Maidan known for its historic turnouts. They should have chosen a smaller ground which might have spared them the poor optics and left Gandhi Maidan free for more worthwhile causes."

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, tweeted "despite blatant misuse of government machinery, only a handful of supporters could be brought at the rally. Achievements trumpeted by Nitish Kumar in his speech exist only on paper. The people are well aware of the abysmal situation of law and order, health and education."

(With PTI Inputs)

