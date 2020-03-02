Home Nation

Avoid travel to Iran, Italy, S Korea, Singapore, says Centre after two more test positive for coronavirus

The detection of cases comes amidst a fresh scare of an outbreak in view of rising number of cases in Italy and Iran. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, more than two weeks after three patients from Kerala who contracted the infection had recovered.

While one case has been confirmed in New Delhi, the other has been reported from Telangana, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press statement on Monday. 

The detection of cases comes amidst a fresh scare of an outbreak in view of the rising number of cases in Italy and Iran. 

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, while the other patient who has coronavirus infection has a recent travel history to Dubai, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

"Both the patients had self-reported after they developed symptoms. They tested positive. They are stable and being closely monitored," he said.

The person in Delhi had self-reported at the RML hospital while the one in Telangana had initially gone to a private hospital and then was referred to a government hospital in the state.

As many as 25,738 people are under community surveillance across the country, Vardhan said as he advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore.

37 people across the country are currently hospitalised to avail treatment for coronavirus or COVID-19.

The minister further said the Indian government is in discussion with Iran and Italian authorities to evacuate Indians there.

Vardhan said that so far 3,217 samples have been tested out of which five tested positive for COVID-19 while reports of 23 are awaited.

Meanwhile, China has reported 42 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 2,912, Chinese health officials said on Monday, as the rapid spread of the epidemic wreaks havoc globally causing over 3,000 deaths and infecting more than 88,000 people. 

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Outbreak new delhi Telangana Coronavirus fresh cases Union Health Ministry
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp