WATCH | Elderly woman speaking English fluently amazes Twitter

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Video of an elderly woman speaking in fluent English has gone viral on the social media and netizens were left impressed.

The adorable video was shared by an IPS officer Arun Bothraon on Twitter with the caption, "How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?"

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

"Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her?" he further added.

The video shows the elderly lady clad in a white shirt and draped in a red saree goes on to give a detailed description of Mahatma Gandhi and his love for non-violence in crisp and fluent English. As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "None of us are competent enough to rate her."

Another wrote, "We aren't worthy of rating her, sir. She's an inspiration!"

A post read, "Kya baat hai...Dadi ji toh khel gayi...pure 10/10 le ke gai...."

"Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor," a user remarked.