5 foreigners asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protests: Govt

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five foreigners were asked to leave India for violating visa norms by participating in anti-citizenship law protests, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to a question.

"As reported by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), five foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India," he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has led to protests in different parts of the country.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.