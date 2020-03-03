50-year-old woman abducted, shot dead in Navi Mumbai 

By PTI

MUMBAI: 50-year-old woman, sitting in a parked car, was abducted and shot dead by an unidentified man in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon outside a branch of Bank of Maharashtra at sector 19 in Ulwe node, an official said.

Shelghar resident Prabhavati Bhagat was sitting inside the car waiting for her husband who had gone inside the bank, when an unidentified man entered the vehicle, he said.

The accused started driving the car towards Wahal village, where he pulled out a revolver and shot her, the official said.

The man then parked the vehicle near Tejas Emerald building in sector 23 and fled the scene, he added.

The victim's husband came out of the bank and tried contacting her, but failed to reach her, the official said, adding that the car was spotted by some passersby at Wahal village and the police were informed.

Bhagat was taken to a private hospital in Belapur, where she was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered at NRI police station against the unidentified accused, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from near the bank and neighbouring areas to ascertain the accused's identity, he added.