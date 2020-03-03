Home Nation

Bad on Nitish's part not to say single word on Delhi riots: Prashant Kishor's jibe at JD(U)

Latching on to claims by opposition parties in Bihar that the sammelan saw a less than impressive turnout, Kishor took a swipe at Kumar, saying the event saw 'bhaari bheed' (huge crowd).

Published: 03rd March 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The war of words between JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and election strategist and former party national vice-president Prashant Kishor is far from over.

In the latest instance, Kishor slammed Kumar, saying it was ‘bad’ on the Bihar chief minister’s part to not mention the Delhi violence in his over an hour address to party workers.

Kishor, who was expelled from the Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in January, was referring to the chief minister’s speech on Sunday at a party ‘karyakarta sammelan.’

“It was bad on his (Nitish Kumar) part not to say a word on the Delhi violence,” Kishor tweeted.

The last week communal riots in northeast Delhi left at least 42 people dead and over 200 injured.

Latching on to claims by opposition parties in Bihar that the sammelan saw a less than impressive turnout,

Kishor also took a swipe at Kumar, saying the event saw “bhaari bheed” (huge crowd).  

“While addressing a ‘bhaari bheed’ of JD(U) workers Nitish Kumar claimed that the NDA will win more than 200 seats (in the assembly polls) but did not explain why despite 15 years of his ‘sushasan’ (good governance) Bihar continues to be the most poor and backward state in the country”,  Kishor said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | On Nitish's tall claims of winning 200 seats, Prashant Kishor has difficult questions for him

However, JD(U) seems to care less about the Opposition’s criticism of a much less than expected turnout at the workers' rally.

“It was basically a workers’ meeting. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about the density of crowd at the rally. The JD(U) can still pull more impressive and convincing crowd than the RJD,” opined a senior JD(U) leader.  

Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, “The euphoria and enthusiasm of the workers at the conference is more important, encouraging and indicative of future Bihar. The JD(U) has a sea of disciplined workers contrary to the RJD”.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared numerous pictures on his Twitter handle calling the rally, a ‘maha nukkad sabha’ (a huge street gathering) and taunted JD(U) with offer of ‘maha badhai’ (heartiest congratulations) upon the ‘maha saphalta’ (grand success).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar JDU Delhi Riots Delhi violence
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp