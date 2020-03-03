Bad on Nitish's part not to say single word on Delhi riots: Prashant Kishor's jibe at JD(U)

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: The war of words between JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and election strategist and former party national vice-president Prashant Kishor is far from over.

In the latest instance, Kishor slammed Kumar, saying it was ‘bad’ on the Bihar chief minister’s part to not mention the Delhi violence in his over an hour address to party workers.

Kishor, who was expelled from the Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in January, was referring to the chief minister’s speech on Sunday at a party ‘karyakarta sammelan.’

“It was bad on his (Nitish Kumar) part not to say a word on the Delhi violence,” Kishor tweeted.

The last week communal riots in northeast Delhi left at least 42 people dead and over 200 injured.

Latching on to claims by opposition parties in Bihar that the sammelan saw a less than impressive turnout,

Kishor also took a swipe at Kumar, saying the event saw “bhaari bheed” (huge crowd).

“While addressing a ‘bhaari bheed’ of JD(U) workers Nitish Kumar claimed that the NDA will win more than 200 seats (in the assembly polls) but did not explain why despite 15 years of his ‘sushasan’ (good governance) Bihar continues to be the most poor and backward state in the country”, Kishor said in a tweet in Hindi.

However, JD(U) seems to care less about the Opposition’s criticism of a much less than expected turnout at the workers' rally.

“It was basically a workers’ meeting. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about the density of crowd at the rally. The JD(U) can still pull more impressive and convincing crowd than the RJD,” opined a senior JD(U) leader.

Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, “The euphoria and enthusiasm of the workers at the conference is more important, encouraging and indicative of future Bihar. The JD(U) has a sea of disciplined workers contrary to the RJD”.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared numerous pictures on his Twitter handle calling the rally, a ‘maha nukkad sabha’ (a huge street gathering) and taunted JD(U) with offer of ‘maha badhai’ (heartiest congratulations) upon the ‘maha saphalta’ (grand success).