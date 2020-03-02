Home Nation

On Nitish's tall claims of winning 200 seats, Prashant Kishor has difficult questions for him

The poll strategist was expelled by Nitish Kumar on charges of abetting anti-party activities as he questioned his decision to support the CAA in the Parliament.

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:27 PM

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former JDU leader Prashant Kishor, once a close confidante of Bihar chief minister, nudged the party boss over his silence on Delhi violence that left over 40 persons dead. 

Taking to Twitter, the expelled leader said that it was good on Nitish Kumar's side to claim to a "huge crowd" that JDU will win ver 200 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, but bad on his part to not say a word on Delhi violence. 

"Addressing the "huge crowd" of JDU workers in Patna  @NitishKumar claimed to win 200 seats but did not say why despite their 15 years of "good governance", Bihar is still the most backward and poor state in the country? Also it was bad on his part not to say a word on #DelhiViolence," Kishor tweeted.

The poll strategist was expelled by Nitish Kumar on charges of abetting anti-party activities as he questioned his decision to support the CAA in the Parliament. Former MP (RS) Pavan K Varma was also expelled from the party as he also asked the party to reconsider its stance on the CAA, NPR and NRC.

