BJP slams UN body for intervention in Supreme Court on CAA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights over its application in the Supreme Court against the CAA, saying the international body has not gone to courts against repression in China and Pakistan, but has no "shame" in opposing an Indian law that helps persecuted minorities.

"Really, UNHRC? No court intervention against China (repression/torture in Tibet & Xinjiang), Iran (torture/killings of political prisoners) or Pakistan (torture, genocide in Balochistan). U have no shame opposing CAA, humanitarian aid to persecuted minorities? Even hypocrisy has limits," BJP vice president and spokesperson Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and informed India's Permanent Mission in Geneva about it, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The MEA asserted that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws.