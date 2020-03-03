Concerns over arrested Assam activist Akhil Gogoi’s health

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An MLA of opposition Congress in Assam on Tuesday urged the government to take good care of ailing and arrested RTI activist Akhil Gogoi.

“During the BJP regime, 28 people have died so far in jails and detention camps (for illegal immigrants). Some died after suffering from illness. Others died by not getting enough food to eat,” Mariani MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi, told journalists outside the Assembly on Tuesday.

“If the same thing happens with Akhil Gogoi, a dangerous situation will be created,” he warned.

Gogoi’s lawyer said a prayer was filed in the court for the setting up of a medical board to deal with the activist’s health issues.

“We told the court that he (Gogoi) could be a victim of a conspiracy. We said as a prisoner he has some rights and he should not be deprived of those,” the lawyer said.

Gogoi is suffering from stomach ache and fever. He was arrested by the police in the wake of violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December. Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency took his custody in a case for his alleged linkage with the CPI (Maoist). He is now in judicial custody.

