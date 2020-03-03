Get ready for WiFi in flights in India, but you may have to pay for it

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now air passengers can enjoy access to WiFi services in flights while flying in India. Centre has permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight WiFi services to passengers.

A notification in this regard said that the Pilot-in-Command may permit Internet access to passengers on board an aircraft through WiFi onboard, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode.

Once the new services are rolled out, passengers will be able to watch movies, chat with friends and family and do other basic web functions.

However, the services will not be free as installing connectivity equipment is expensive.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight WiFi services.

WiFi in flights is allowed in many countries, including Europe and the US, and International carriers have to switch off WiFi when they enter Indian airspace.

Experts said that installing WiFi systems on aircraft is expensive.

As ticket pricing in India is competitive and airlines are operating on narrow margins, passengers may need to pay for the services.