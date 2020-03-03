Home Nation

Government school students in Chhattisgarh take part in pro-CAA rally; probe ordered

The February 28 incident prompted district education authorities to issue show-cause notices to the school principal and Block Education Officer (BEO) and order a probe.

By PTI

Students of a government school took part in a rally organised by the ABVP last week in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajnandgaon district of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

The students of the Government High School for Girls in Ambagarh Chowki town, clad in uniform, took part in the pro -CAA-NRC rally organised by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

After coming to know about the rally, show-cause notices were issued to the school principal and the BEO, seeking their replies.

"Further action will be taken accordingly (based on their replies), said H R Som, District Education Officer (DEO). There is a state government directive banning participation of students in such (political) rallies, he said. Under what circumstances the students took part in the rally is being probed, Som said. Meanwhile, the DEO, in a circular to principals of all government schools and BEOs of the district, asked them to ensure students do not take part in any rallies without permission. On February 28, the students of Government High School for Girls took part in a pro-CAA rally organised by the ABVP which is inappropriate."

It is being directed that students should not be allowed to take part in any rallies without the permission of the school education department or higher authorities, the order said.

If any rally is taken out by students without permission of the department or higher authorities, the principal and BEO concerned will face disciplinary action as per the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, the circular added.

The ruling Congress has been opposing the implementation of the CAA and the NRC in the state.

