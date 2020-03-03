Home Nation

IndiGo crew members who flew with Hyderabad coronavirus-infected person placed in home observation

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four IndiGo crew members, who were on a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on February 20 with a coronavirus-infected Hyderabad resident, have been under home observation since March 2, the airline said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from Telangana.

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease.

ALSO READ: Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for coronavirus, sixth such case in India

He had returned to Bengaluru on the IndiGo flight of February 20, before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus.

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20, 2020.

Under the guidance of APHO Bangalore all 04 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation immediately, w.e.f. Mar 02, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

"We are following all the prescribed Airport Health Organization (APHO) guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus," the low-cost carrier added.

ALSO READ: Air India asks people who flew with Delhi coronavirus-infected person to follow protocols

The Union health minister had on Monday also announced that a Delhi resident, who recently travelled to Italy and returned on February 25 through Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight, has tested positive for the virus.

Air India's crew members, who were on this flight, have been placed under isolation in their respective homes.

The national carrier has also asked the passengers who travelled on February 25 with the Delhi resident to follow the health ministry's protocol regarding the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak Indigo Hyderabad
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp