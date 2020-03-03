'No need to panic': PM Modi holds extensive review meeting on coronavirus preparedness 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

"Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with health minister, top officials

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said seven cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and Lucknow and these people have been kept in isolation.

The people had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

According to government sources, the man, who is a resident of Mayur Vihar, had visited them in Agra.

They have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called for an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm today on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official said.

The move comes a day after a case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital, while another case was reported in Telangana.