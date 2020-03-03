Noida school postpones exam after student's father tests positive for coronavirus

By PTI

NOIDA/NEW DELHI: A private school in Noida postponed examinations on Tuesday after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

In a communication to the parents sent early Tuesday morning, the school said it was postponing the examinations due to "unavoidable circumstances" but the board examination would continue.

A Health Department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation, District Magistrate B N Singh told PTI.

Meanwhile, some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.

Some other relatives were asked to stay quarantined at their houses only, the sources added.

One of the accountants working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, and some of his relatives have also been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.

Contact tracing for the virus was underway, the sources added.