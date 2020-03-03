Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm after uproar over discussion on Delhi riots

Earlier today, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after opposition, treasury benches indulged in a war of words over alleged hate speech by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the run-up to Delhi polls.

Published: 03rd March 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 3 pm amid uproar by opposition members who demanded an immediate discussion on the violence in Delhi.

As soon as the House reconvened in the afternoon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to allow laying of reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees listed in the business.

Immediately after laying reports, Congress leader Anand Sharma raised a point of order on the issue.

The Deputy Chairman said, "We are ready to discuss the issue according to the decision (regarding time slot) of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha."

On this leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "It is very serious issue. Now if the situation is normal then let us discuss the issue here or the government should tell us that the situation is not normal."

Before Azad could finish his remarks, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier in the morning, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after opposition and treasury benches indulged in a war of words over alleged hate speech by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the run-up to Delhi assembly polls and the violence in the national capital.

Trouble broke out when Thakur, who has been under opposition attack over his alleged hate speech during the poll campaign for the Delhi assembly polls, was called to lay listed papers pertaining to his Finance Ministry on the table.

As Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, rose to read a one-line statement laying listed papers on the table, he was booed by opposition benches.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal rose to defend Thakur but this only resulted in heated arguments between the two sides.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said no comments or slogans will go on record.

But the opposition and ruling members continued to clash with Congress, Left and other opposition parties raising the issue of the communal violence in the national capital that has left at least 44 dead.

As heated arguments continued, Naidu said he would have no option but to adjourn proceedings if members did not want to run the business.

However, heated exchanged continued forcing Naidu to adjourn proceedings till 2 pm.

Before adjourning, Naidu said this was the reason why he had not immediately agreed for a discussion.

TAGS
Rajya Sabha Anurag Thakur Delhi violence Delhi Riots
