SC to hear 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar's bail plea on Wednesday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who has been convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent listing of his bail plea, contending that he is ill and lost a lot of weight since his imprisonment.

The apex court agreed to list the matter for tomorrow. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked if the bail application was filed with an affidavit containing all the health details.

Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for Sajjan Kumar, told the court that his client was ill adding that his health was not improving.

Sajjan Kumar, 74, in his bail application contended that he has been in jail since December 2018 and has lost 8-10 kilograms since then.

The top court had earlier this month declined Kumar's plea seeking interim bail and had scheduled the matter for hearing after the Holi vacation.

Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the 1984 riots, was convicted on December 17, 2018 by a Delhi court and was awarded a life term.